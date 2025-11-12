Giannis Antetokounmpo posterizes Cooper Flagg and Daniel Gafford with a powerful one-handed flush for the Bucks. (0:22)

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play for the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets as he deals with a knee issue.

The Bucks announced Wednesday that the two-time league MVP wouldn't be available because of left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Charlotte is playing without LaMelo Ball (right ankle impingement) and Brandon Miller (left shoulder subluxation).

This is the Bucks' third game in a stretch of four nights. Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Dallas 116-114 on Monday night. Milwaukee also has games on back-to-back nights later this week, hosting Charlotte on Friday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo has an NBA-leading 33.4 points per game and ranks sixth in rebounding with 11.9 per game. He averages 6.2 assists.

The Bucks also won't have Taurean Prince or Kevin Porter Jr. available for Wednesday's game. Prince is out indefinitely with a herniated disk in his neck. Porter hasn't played since spraining his left ankle in Milwaukee's season opener, and he also recently had meniscus surgery on his right knee.