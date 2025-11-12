Open Extended Reactions

LA Clippers guard Bradley Beal has a fracture in his left hip and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to his agent.

Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein of PrioritySports, told ESPN's Shams Charania that the three-time All-Star will have a "full and complete recovery" after the surgery.

"We met with numerous doctors and specialists around the country in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff over the last few days, and came to the decision unanimously that the surgery will allow Brad to have a full and complete recovery," Bartelstein told Charania on Wednesday.

Beal left Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns in the first half because of hip soreness. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Monday that Beal would undergo imaging and was expected to miss multiple games.

Beal, 32, averaged career lows with 8.2 points and 1.7 rebounds over six games this season, his first in Los Angeles. In 14 NBA seasons, he has averaged 21.4 points with 4.3 assists in 807 games (758 starts) for the Washington Wizards (2012-23), Suns (2023-25) and Clippers.

Beal joined the Clippers this past offseason on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option for 2026-27 that potentially clears the way for him to hit free agency again next summer.

The Clippers are 1-3 without Beal this season. They have a 128.5 defensive efficiency in 121 minutes with Beal on the court, the worst defensive efficiency on the team, compared to 113.8 with Beal off the court this season (359 minutes), according to ESPN Research.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.