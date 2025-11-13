What are the worst records in NBA history?

Open Extended Reactions

For nearly 40 years, the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers had the dreaded honor of laying claim to the worst record in NBA history.

The Sixers opened the 1972-73 season with 15 straight losses en route to a 9-73 record. Philadelphia's .110 winning percentage was the lowest ever for the league until the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats knocked the Sixers off the pedestrian pedestal.

A 149-day standoff between the players and owners caused a lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign. The basketballs finally bounced on Christmas Day, marking the start of a 66-game slate.

Charlotte opened the season with a 96-95 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bobcats managed just six more victories the rest of the way. Their 7-59 record amounted to a record-low .106 winning percentage and included a season-ending 23-game losing streak.

Here is a look at the worst winning percentages in a single season in NBA history:

.106 - 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (final record: 7-59)

.110 - 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers (9-73)

.122 - 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers (10-72)

.125 - 1947-48 Providence Steamrollers (6-48)

.134 - 1997-98 Denver Nuggets (11-71)

.134 - 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks (11-71)

.146 - 2009-10 New Jersey Nets (12-70)

.146 - 1986-87 Los Angeles Clippers (12-70)

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.