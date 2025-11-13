NEW YORK -- Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero exited Wednesday night's 124-107 win against the New York Knicks with a left groin injury and did not return.

There didn't appear to be a specific play in the first quarter on which Banchero injured himself. He notified the training staff during the break and initially was listed as questionable to return before the team ruled him out shortly after halftime.

Banchero, who turned 23 on Wednesday, scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in 12 minutes. He'd been working his way back to his normal production following a slow start to the season, scoring 28 points in each of the previous two games.

On the season, the fourth-year forward is averaging 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for a Magic team that was expected to contend in the Eastern Conference.

It was also supposed to be a return to good health for Banchero, who played 46 games last season after missing over two months with an oblique injury he suffered in the season's opening days.

The Magic rebounded from a 1-4 start to pull to .500 with Wednesday's win.