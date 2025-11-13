Jalen Brunson leaves the game after sustaining an injury late in the fourth quarter vs. the Magic. (0:34)

NEW YORK -- Knicks guard Jalen Brunson injured his right ankle on a drive to the basket with under two minutes remaining in Wednesday night's 124-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Coach Mike Brown would only say that Brunson turned his ankle but offered no further update.

Brunson wasn't available to speak to the media after the game, but was seen by multiple reporters leaving Madison Square Garden in a walking boot and using crutches.

The Knicks trailed 115-99 at the time of Brunson's injury. He scored 31 points and added 6 assists before taking himself out of the game with 1:52 to play.

The injury is to the same ankle Brunson sprained last season that forced him to miss 15 games. It was initially termed a two-week injury, but he missed additional time before returning for the playoffs. He seemed to aggravate the ankle injury a couple times in the first round but appeared otherwise unbothered by it during New York's run to the Eastern Conference finals.

The loss to the Magic snapped the Knicks' five-game winning streak and was also their first defeat at home after starting the season 7-0 at MSG.