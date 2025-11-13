Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard missed his fifth straight game Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, and the LA Clippers star will need more time before returning as he is dealing with a sprained right ankle, as well as a "significant" right foot sprain.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank revealed Wednesday that Leonard suffered the sprained foot when he injured his right ankle against the Heat on Nov. 3. He hasn't played since that game, in which he had 27 points in 37 minutes of a 120-119 loss.

"With Kawhi, it wasn't just an ankle sprain," Frank said. "He also had a significant sprain in his foot, as well. When he sprained his ankle, it kind of triggered a mechanism in his foot.

"He is making really good progress. We will continue to treat him. We will have a better feel for it next week."

The Clippers and Leonard consulted with three doctors on the injury, something Frank said is ordinary for the team with injuries.

"Everyone has concurred in terms of what it is," Frank said. "It is just going to take a period of time to get the inflammation down and start to ramp back up on the court. So he is doing two- to three-a-day treatments, and it is just going to take a little time."

Leonard will travel with the Clippers on their upcoming six-game trip that starts in Dallas against the Mavericks on Friday.