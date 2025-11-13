        <
          Pelicans star Zion Williamson cleared for on-court activities

          • Ohm YoungmisukNov 13, 2025, 05:36 PM
          New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities with contact, the team said.

          Williamson has missed the last five games after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Nov. 4.

          Williamson is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals this season.

          The Pelicans are off to a 2-9 start and have lost three straight without Williamson and Jordan Poole, who has missed four straight games with a left quad strain.

          Dejounte Murray is also out as he makes his way back from a torn Achilles suffered at the end of last January.