New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain in Wednesday night's game and will be evaluated daily moving forward, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

Brunson was ruled out for Friday's game against the Miami Heat, per the injury report.

Brunson suffered the injury on a drive to the basket with under two minutes remaining in the Knicks' 124-107 home loss to the Orlando Magic.

After the game, coach Mike Brown said only that Brunson turned his ankle but offered no further details. Brunson wasn't available to speak to reporters but was seen leaving Madison Square Garden in a walking boot and using crutches.

The Knicks trailed 115-99 at the time of Brunson's injury. He scored 31 points with six assists before taking himself out of the game with 1:52 to play.

The injury is to the same ankle Brunson sprained last season that forced him to sit out 15 games. It was initially termed a two-week injury, but he sat out additional time before returning for the playoffs. He seemed to aggravate the ankle injury a couple of times in the first round but appeared otherwise unbothered by it during New York's run to the Eastern Conference finals.

The loss to the Magic ended the Knicks' five-game winning streak and was their first defeat at home after starting the season 7-0 at MSG.

ESPN's Vincent Goodwill contributed to this report.