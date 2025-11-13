Steph Curry drops 46 points with five assists in the Warriors' 125-120 win over the Spurs. (1:47)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Under Armour are parting ways and ending their long-standing partnership, the sides announced Thursday.

Curry's standalone endeavor Curry Brand will move forward independently. His shoes will release as planned through Under Armour during 2026, but he is now entering sneaker free agency.

Curry left Nike and signed with Under Armour in 2013, several years into his NBA career but before his rise into an MVP and global celebrity.

"Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe," Curry said in a news release. "I'll always be grateful for that."

Curry is expected to have freedom to wear other brands over the next year and pursue new partnership deals, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

"What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change," Curry said in the release. "It's only growing stronger. I'm excited for a future that's focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation."