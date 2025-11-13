LeBron James practiced with the G League's South Bay Lakers again Thursday and did not experience any residual effects from Wednesday's workout, sources told ESPN, an encouraging sign after James' first 5-on-5 play since the first round of the playoffs, more than six months ago.

James, who turns 41 next month, missed all of training camp and the Los Angeles Lakers' first 12 games of the season while recovering from sciatica -- nerve pain affecting his lower back and down the right side of his body.

James is practicing with the G League affiliate while the Lakers are finishing a five-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

A source present for Wednesday's practice told ESPN the workout was "intense" as James prepares to become the first player in NBA history to suit up for a 23rd season.

In Thursday's practice, run by South Bay coach Zach Guthrie, James was a full participant once again, sources said, and was able to complete the five-on-five live portion without any lingering pain or soreness in his lower back or right side.

The Lakers plan to hold a practice Monday in El Segundo, California, after the road trip, and James could join them, sources said, if he continues to progress through the weekend. L.A. hosts the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and doesn't play again until Sunday, on the road against the Jazz.

In other South Bay news, the team acquired Kobe Bufkin in a trade with the Motor City Cruise in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick in the G League draft.

Bufkin, a 6-foot-5 guard, was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks. South Bay waived guard Jace Carter in a related move.