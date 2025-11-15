Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Knicks forward OG Anunoby was ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Miami Heat because of a left hamstring strain.

Anunoby left the game with 6:52 left in the first quarter Friday after suffering the injury while missing a layup. He headed to the locker room a short time later, and was ruled out at the start of the second quarter.

Anunoby, 28, entered Friday's game averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He tied his career high last season by playing in 74 games, the second time he has played more than 70 games in a season.

New York entered Friday's game without star point guard Jalen Brunson, who suffered a right ankle sprain in the closing minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Orlando Magic. Brunson, who left Madison Square Garden in a walking boot Wednesday night, was diagnosed with a Grade 1 sprain and is listed as day-to-day.