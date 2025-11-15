Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The East-leading Detroit Pistons extended their win streak to nine games, their longest since 2007-08 with a 114-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.

The Pistons (11-2) were without All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham for the second straight game with a bruised hip he suffered in a fall on Monday night, and were also without starters Jalen Duren (ankle), Tobias Harris (ankle), Ausar Thompson (ankle).

Guard Jaden Ivey has yet to make his debut this season, recovering from a knee procedure in the preseason. Isaiah Stewart made his return after missing three games with a sprained ankle he suffered against Brooklyn, registering 14 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

The Pistons held the 76ers to 15 points in the fourth quarter after falling behind by 12 in the third, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team is taking the NBA Cup seriously.

"I'm not surprised. They've got a nastiness to them," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "That's the fun part about our group. They like it when it gets thick. They like it when it gets messy and ugly. We like to take people there. We like to push people's buttons and see how they respond."

"We've got a bunch of nasty dogs in that locker room, and they love it."

Instead of Cunningham, it was guard Daniss Jenkins, currently on a two-way contract, nailing a buzzer-beating triple beyond half court to finish the third quarter to give the Pistons life, pulling them to within two.

It was one of their season-high 17 3-pointers, and they shot over 41 percent.

From there, they took over the fourth, beating the 76ers twice in the last six days.

Jenkins finished with 19 points and eight assists in 35 minutes, as he engaged in back-and-forth throughout with All-Star guard and fellow Dallas native Tyrese Maxey (31 points, seven rebounds).

The 76ers were also without Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) and Paul George, who continues to recover from left knee surgery.

Jenkins also hit a corner three to send Monday's game against the Washington Wizards into overtime. He scored 24 on Monday and the next night against Chicago, finished with 18 points and 12 assists.

"I'm not gonna lie. I can't tell you my sauce (secret), but I've really been shooting that shot," Jenkins said. "We are all nasty dogs, nasty boys."

The Pistons will go for 10 in a row Monday at home against the Indiana Pacers, who are tied for the worst record in the East.