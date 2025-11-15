Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans have fired coach Willie Green after a 2-10 start to the season, the team announced Saturday.

Green was doomed by a miserable 0-6 start and injuries to his best players. Zion Williamson has played just five games due to a hamstring injury, an ailment he has suffered in four straight seasons.

The Pelicans were the first team in NBA history to lose three of their first six games by at least 30 points, after allowing at least 120 points in five straight games to begin a season for the first time in franchise history, according to ESPN Research.

Not So Easy In New Orleans It had been mostly all struggles for the Pelicans and coach Willie Green since the start of the 2024-25 season, as New Orleans is tied for the third-worst record in the NBA over that span. Team Record Wizards 19-75 Jazz 21-73 Pelicans 23-71 Hornets 23-71 -- ESPN Research

New Orleans is on a four-game losing streak, including a 118-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The Pelicans are a bottom-five team in both offensive and defensive rating this season, according to ESPN Research.

"After careful evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at head coach," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for Willie Green, and I'm sincerely appreciative of his contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community. We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Assistant James Borrego will become the interim coach for the Pelicans. Borrego, the former Charlotte Hornets coach, was a finalist for the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching jobs in 2024. The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets also offered Borrego lead assistant jobs during the offseason, but he stayed in New Orleans.

Green was in his fifth season as Pelicans coach, and he finishes with a 150-190 record, including postseason appearances in 2021-22 and 2023-24.

When Williamson is healthy, he can be a force. He is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season. But he has been out since Nov. 4 after being limited to 30 and 29 games in two of the previous three seasons.

Green also had to coach without Jordan Poole, who missed games with a left quad strain. And point guard Dejounte Murray remains out as he works his way back from a torn Achilles suffered at the end of January.

Dumars made several key moves in the offseason, such as the acquisitions of Poole and Kevon Looney.

The Pelicans have plenty of incentive to win games. They traded an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks on draft night for the No. 13 overall pick to select Derik Queen. While Queen has impressed with more playing time since early November and No. 7 overall pick Jeremiah Fears has started games and displayed potential, the pick sent to Atlanta could be a top pick in what is expected to be a draft containing potential franchise talent.

New Orleans also traded another 2026 first-rounder back to the Indiana Pacers to acquire the No. 23 pick in 2025. By moving both their own and the Pacers' first-round picks, the Pelicans currently have no firsts in 2026.

Green was hired by the Pelicans in 2021 off the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns' coaching staff as a well-regarded rising assistant in the league. Green's best season was in 2023-24 when New Orleans won 49 games before being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Green's exit comes months after David Griffin was replaced by Dumars in April.