Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel got the chance to play in his hometown of Milwaukee for the first time in his young career, and he took the idea of a homecoming game quite literally.

The first-round draft pick invited the whole Hornets team over to his family's home a night before facing the Bucks.

"Taking the [team] bus down my street, going home, that was weird," Knueppel said before Friday night's game. "And a bunch of NBA players in my house. It was a lot of big people, but my family enjoyed it. My brothers definitely enjoyed it."

So excited to host the Hornets at our home in MKE! pic.twitter.com/btmkBHBpEz — Chari Nordgaard Knueppel (@ChariNKnueppel) November 14, 2025

Knueppel is the oldest of five boys. Both of his parents played college basketball, so being around a team is nothing new for the family. However, Knueppel said at least one of his teammates had never had an experience like this.

"Mason [Plumlee], one of our vets, 35 [years old], year [13 in the NBA] for him. And he was like, 'I've never done this before, never gone to a teammate's house,'" Knueppel said. "So that was cool to hear him say that. It was a special hour and a half for us."

Perhaps most importantly, the team impressed Mom.

"They were such great guys," said Knueppel's mother, Chari. "They're young, and they're so good to my younger sons. ... It was just a really great life experience, just a core memory."

The game itself was special too. With nearly 2,000 friends and family in attendance, Kon Knueppel scored a career-high 32 points, but the Hornets lost to the Bucks 147-134 in overtime of an NBA Cup game.