LeBron James has been reassigned back to the Los Angeles Lakers from their G League affiliate and will be a full participant at practice on Monday as his season debut nears, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

James was assigned to the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday and completed multiple days of practices and 5-on-5 sessions with the G League program while Los Angeles was finishing a five-game cross-country road trip.

The 40-year-old James, who missed all of training camp and the first month of the regular season because of sciatica affecting his lower back and down the right side of his body, was a full participant in the practices without experiencing any lingering soreness or pain from the injury, sources told ESPN.

Sources with knowledge of his rehabilitation stint told ESPN he "looked great" and "moved well," and has shown a motivation and eagerness to return to the floor for the Lakers, who are 10-4 to start the season, occupying the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.

James, who will become the first player in league history to suit up for a 23rd season whenever he plays his first game, hinted at how close he is to a return on in his Instagram account -- sharing a video focused on his newest signature Nike sneakers, accompanied by an hourglass emoji.

The Lakers host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and then don't play again until Sunday, in Utah.

While James was back in L.A. on his rehab assignment, his son, Bronny James, made the second start of his career in a 119-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

"How about Bronny James starting in the NBA and LeBron's assigned to the G League?" Lakers guard Austin Reaves said after the Bucks game. "That's fun. That's awesome."