Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is expected to make his season debut Sunday on the road against the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

White, who has been rehabbing a calf strain, averaged a career-high 20.4 points in 74 games a season ago.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the Bulls' most reliable offensive players over the past two seasons since becoming a fixture in the starting backcourt. White is in the final season of a three-year, $36 million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Chicago began the season 6-1 but has lost four straight -- all to teams with winning records.

Sunday night's matchup in Utah is the second game of a stretch that will see the Bulls play eight of 10 games on the road.