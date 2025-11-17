Cade Cunningham drops an outstanding triple-double with 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Pistons' overtime win against the Wizards. (1:15)

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has reached a new six-year endorsement agreement to re-sign with Nike and will receive his own signature shoe with the brand, his representatives at Excel Sports Management told ESPN on Monday.

Cunningham's signature shoe is expected to debut during the second half of the 2026-27 season.

He becomes the sixth active NBA player to have a signature shoe deal with Nike, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cunningham, a first-time NBA All-Star and third-team All-NBA player in 2024-25, has elevated his game across the board this season, averaging career highs in points (27.5), assists (9.9) and steals (1.4) to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game.

The Pistons, winners of nine consecutive games, are atop the Eastern Conference standings at 11-2 behind the play of Cunningham, the rise of center Jalen Duren and a host of strong rotation players under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Cunningham, 24, was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.