Paul George will make his season debut for the Philadelphia 76ers in Monday night's game against the LA Clippers, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

George spent five seasons with the Clippers, so this will be a homecoming of sorts to play against his former team. George, 35, is a Palmdale, California, native.

George, who signed a four-year deal with the 76ers in the summer of 2024, played just 41 games last season and underwent knee surgery this July. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists before missing the last six weeks of the season with injury.

A nine-time All-Star, George is joining a 76ers team that is 7-5 and spearheaded by Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Former MVP Joel Embiid's usage and availability are being monitored, as he has played in just six games and is averaging 23.3 minutes. It appears likely that George will also have his playing time managed in some form.