New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns had a birthday to remember -- thanks to one especially thoughtful gift.

On the 7-footer's 30th birthday last Saturday, his girlfriend Jordyn Woods went above and beyond to surprise Towns with a black 1990s Isuzu Trooper.

But the SUV wasn't just any vehicle -- it was the car Towns' late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, drove when he was a kid.

In an Instagram caption, Woods recalled a conversation that she and Towns had during the summer when he asked her if she "could drive any car for a day, which one would it be."

After Woods answered, Towns had a simple reply: "I wouldn't pick anything crazy. I just really loved my mom's car she had when I was a kid."

After the conversation, Woods said she went on a mission to find the vehicle his mother drove, ship it across the country to the East Coast and fix it up just in time for Towns' birthday. The last model of the vehicle was made in 2002, and then it was replaced by the Isuzu Ascender and Axiom.

"This s--- is so fire. This is the best thing ever," Towns said while driving the vehicle.

Towns' mother died in April 2020 due to coronavirus complications. She was 58.

Woods and Towns began dating in May 2020 before officially announcing their relationship on social media in September 2020, according to People.

Towns is currently averaging 21.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks.