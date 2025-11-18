        <
        >

          Giannis Antetokounmpo exits Bucks' game vs. Cavs with groin injury

          • Jamal CollierNov 18, 2025, 01:48 AM
            Close
              Jamal Collier is an NBA reporter at ESPN. Collier covers the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and the Midwest region of the NBA, including stories such as Minnesota's iconic jersey swap between Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson. He has been at ESPN since Sept. 2021 and previously covered the Bulls for the Chicago Tribune. You can reach out to Jamal on Twitter @JamalCollier or via email Jamal.Collier@espn.com.

          CLEVELAND -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left groin strain.

          Antetokounmpo began favoring his groin and hobbled up the court on defense before committing a foul and heading toward the Bucks' locker room with 3:03 remaining in the second quarter. He was ruled out of the game after halftime.

          He scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with five rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes in the first half prior to the injury.

          Antetokounmpo has been off to one of the best starts of his career, averaging 32.6 points on 63% shooting and 7.1 assists (all career highs) while adding 11.3 rebounds in his first 12 games this season.

          The Bucks entered Monday's game 8-6 on the season but were 1-1 in games when Antetokounmpo sits.