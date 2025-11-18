CLEVELAND -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left groin strain.

Antetokounmpo began favoring his groin and hobbled up the court on defense before committing a foul and heading toward the Bucks' locker room with 3:03 remaining in the second quarter. He was ruled out of the game after halftime.

He scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with five rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes in the first half prior to the injury.

Antetokounmpo has been off to one of the best starts of his career, averaging 32.6 points on 63% shooting and 7.1 assists (all career highs) while adding 11.3 rebounds in his first 12 games this season.

The Bucks entered Monday's game 8-6 on the season but were 1-1 in games when Antetokounmpo sits.