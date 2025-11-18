Open Extended Reactions

After being on the wrong end of an alley-oop dunk by Victor Wembanyama last Friday, Draymond Green shared his perspective Monday.

The Golden State Warriors forward defended Wembanyama on an inbounds play under the basket with 7:56 left in the fourth quarter. Green battled with Wembanyama for position, prompting an official to monitor the play closely.

Wembanyama then pivoted toward his left, received an inbounds pass from guard Stephon Castle, caught the ball with his left hand and slammed a dunk over Green, through contact. But the basket didn't count because a foul was called before the dunk.

On the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time NBA champion reflected on the moment.

He explained that he blocked Wembanyama the play before and started to talk trash. He gave the Spurs center a "crazy look" and said "yeah, motherf---er," prompting Wembanyama to reply, "A what? You too small." Green answered back, instead saying that the 7-foot-4 center was too little himself.

"He's like, 'What? I'm too little? All right.' I said, 'You f---ing scared of me,'" he said. "He's like, 'What? I ain't f---ing scared. All right watch this.'"

The conversation took place as the two walked from one block to the other before they started battling for position. The rest of the play happened in "slow motion," according to Green, with a pass only the young center could grab.

"I thought I could get the lob when I saw it go up, but I had no chance of getting it. Thought Jimmy [Butler] could get the lob from the backside. He had no chance at getting it," he said. "The only person that had a chance to get the lob was the guy who caught the lob, Wemby."

The Warriors won the game 109-108 behind a fourth-quarter comeback and 49 points from Stephen Curry. He joined Michael Jordan as the only players 35 or older with consecutive 45-point games in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

Wembanyama put up 26 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, while Green had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.