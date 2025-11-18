Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been fined $100,000 by the NBA for violating the league's player participation policy by sitting both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley for the team's Nov. 12 game on the road against the Miami Heat.

Both players were classified as star players by the league's policy, which was adopted prior to the 2023-24 season to curtail load management and promote participation in the NBA's regular season. The Cavs, who were in the midst of a stretch of six games in eight days, were fined for sitting both players for "rest" as listed on the injury report.

Mitchell and Mobley each played two days prior during an overtime loss to Miami on Nov. 10 and were both in the lineup the following night, Nov. 13, when the Cavs played on the second night of a back-to-back in Cleveland.