Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum will miss the entire season due to complications with his right knee that will require another surgery, the team announced Thursday.

The Mavs re-signed Exum to a one-year, $3.3 million deal in the offseason, but he was never cleared to practice following summer knee surgery.

Exum, whose career has been marred by injuries, averaged 8.0 points and 2.8 assists in 75 games for Dallas the previous two seasons.

The Mavs would need to waive Exum to create an open roster spot.

However, Dallas would not be allowed to sign a player until Jan. 6 due to being hard capped at the second apron of the salary cap, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.