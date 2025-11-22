With Chris Paul announcing his retirement at the end of the season, take a look at some of the best moments from his NBA career. (0:36)

LA Clippers guard Chris Paul is retiring after this season -- his 21st campaign in the NBA, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Paul, 40, is a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time member of All-NBA teams, a selection to the 75 greatest players list, nine-time All-Defense and the 2006 Rookie of the Year.

It was believed this was likely Paul's final season in the league, and on Saturday morning, he posted on social media: "What a ride...Still so much left...GRATEFUL for this last one!!"

Paul returns to his home state of North Carolina as the Clippers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. And his Hall of Fame career officially ends at the end of the season.