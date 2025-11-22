Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO -- New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Orlando Magic with a right shoulder injury on Saturday.

Shamet was guarding Jalen Suggs at midcourt when he ran into a screen set by Wendell Carter Jr. Shamet was in immediate pain and left the court for the locker room with his right arm dangling down with 9:17 remaining in the first quarter.

Shamet dislocated his right shoulder during the preseason last season in Oct. 2024.

Shamet was ruled out early in the second quarter against Orlando.

Shamet had been coming off his best five-game stretch for the Knicks this season. He had four straight games of scoring in double-figures, including a 36-point explosion in a 140-132 win over Miami before snapping that streak with nine points in 23 minutes in a win over Dallas last Wednesday.

Shamet, though, hit a pair of 3's, in the final 1:02 and drew a massive charging foul in the final second to help the Knicks outlast the Mavericks.

The Knicks also said Miles McBride was questionable for the game due to illness.