The Memphis Grizzlies plan to sign guard Kobe Bufkin via 10-day hardship exception, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The injury-ravaged Grizzlies have Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke and Ty Jerome sidelined for multiple weeks while Jaren Jackson Jr. has been out recently with an ankle sprain. Memphis improved to 6-11 after its second straight victory Saturday night in Dallas.

Bufkin is expected to be available to play in Monday's home game against the Denver Nuggets.

Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft, is receiving a call-up from the Los Angeles Lakers' South Bay G League team and enters his third NBA season. Bufkin averaged 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5 assists in two G League games this season.

He played his first two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason. Bufkin was waived by the Nets after training camp.