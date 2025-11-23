Open Extended Reactions

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant will miss the next two games while tending to a family matter, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

Durant will miss road games against two of his former teams: the Phoenix Suns on Monday and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Durant is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Rockets this season while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Rockets are off to a 10-4 start this season, which is fifth in the Western Conference entering Sunday.