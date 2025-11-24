        <
        >

          Sources: Heat's Tyler Herro set to make season debut Monday

          • Ohm Youngmisuk
            Close
            Ohm Youngmisuk
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Ohm Youngmisuk has covered the Giants, Jets and the NFL since 2006. Prior to that, he covered the Nets, Knicks and the NBA for nearly a decade. He joined ESPNNewYork.com after working at the New York Daily News for almost 12 years and is a graduate of Michigan State University.
              Follow him on Twitter »
            Follow on X
          • Shams Charania
            Close
            Shams Charania
            Senior NBA Insider
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.
          Nov 24, 2025, 01:33 AM

          Miami Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro plans to make his season debut on Monday against the visiting Dallas Mavericks, barring a setback, sources told ESPN.

          Herro underwent ankle surgery on Sept. 19, and he will rejoin a Miami team that is 11-6 following four straight wins. The Heat are averaging a league-best 124.9 points per game with their new offense and now get their top scorer back from a season ago.

          Herro dealt with an impingement in his left foot last season then suffered an ankle injury during an offseason workout that led to the decision to undergo surgery. Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds last season.

          In Herro's absence, Norman Powell has helped shoulder the scoring load, averaging 24.9 points per game.