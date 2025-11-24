Open Extended Reactions

Miami Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro plans to make his season debut on Monday against the visiting Dallas Mavericks, barring a setback, sources told ESPN.

Herro underwent ankle surgery on Sept. 19, and he will rejoin a Miami team that is 11-6 following four straight wins. The Heat are averaging a league-best 124.9 points per game with their new offense and now get their top scorer back from a season ago.

Herro dealt with an impingement in his left foot last season then suffered an ankle injury during an offseason workout that led to the decision to undergo surgery. Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds last season.

In Herro's absence, Norman Powell has helped shoulder the scoring load, averaging 24.9 points per game.