SALT LAKE CITY -- Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton left Sunday night's 108-106 win against the Utah Jazz midway through the second quarter with a right knee contusion.

The injury occurred when Utah rookie Ace Bailey collided with Ayton's knee in the first quarter.

Ayton finished with two points on 1-for-2 shooting, two rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes.

The former No. 1 pick has been a bright spot this season, averaging 16.5 points on 69.9% shooting and 8.8 rebounds coming into Sunday.

Ayton, who signed a two-year, $16.6 million contract in the offseason after reaching a buyout agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers, has helped L.A. get off to an 12-4 start while its three stars -- LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves -- have all missed time because of injuries.

Lakers backup center Jaxson Hayes started the second half in Ayton's place.