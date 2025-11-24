        <
        >

          Lakers' Deandre Ayton exits win vs. Jazz with knee contusion

          play
          Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Game Highlights (1:19)

          Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Game Highlights (1:19)

          • Dave McMenaminNov 24, 2025, 03:17 AM
            Close
            • Lakers and NBA reporter for ESPN.
            • Covered the Lakers and NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14, the Cavaliers from 2014-18 for ESPN.com and the NBA for NBA.com from 2005-09.
            Follow on X

          SALT LAKE CITY -- Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton left Sunday night's 108-106 win against the Utah Jazz midway through the second quarter with a right knee contusion.

          The injury occurred when Utah rookie Ace Bailey collided with Ayton's knee in the first quarter.

          Ayton finished with two points on 1-for-2 shooting, two rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes.

          The former No. 1 pick has been a bright spot this season, averaging 16.5 points on 69.9% shooting and 8.8 rebounds coming into Sunday.

          Ayton, who signed a two-year, $16.6 million contract in the offseason after reaching a buyout agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers, has helped L.A. get off to an 12-4 start while its three stars -- LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves -- have all missed time because of injuries.

          Lakers backup center Jaxson Hayes started the second half in Ayton's place.