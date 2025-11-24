Open Extended Reactions

It'll be 44 days before New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen faces the Atlanta Hawks again, but he already has extra motivation for the matchup.

The connection between Atlanta and New Orleans runs deep in pro sports. The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are NFC South rivals, and while the Hawks and Pelicans don't technically share a rivalry in the NBA, some of that same energy carries over when the two cities meet on the court.

The Falcons defeated the Saints 24-10 on Sunday in New Orleans. On the Saints' final drive, Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro sacked quarterback Tyler Shough with just under a minute remaining in the game.

Atlanta celebrated the play by posting Orhorhoro's celebration with the caption: "Marked safe from Derik Queen," referring to the Pelicans rookie. Queen caught wind of the virtual jab, reposting it on X with the time and date of the Pelicans' next matchup against the Hawks.

Jan 7th, 2026 at 6:30pm central time. https://t.co/ZiLqC0bW3t — derik queen (@derikqueen1) November 24, 2025

The Pelicans acquired Queen after trading their No. 23 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and an unprotected 2026 first round pick for the Hawks' No. 13 pick, which was used to select Queen. The former Maryland Terrapins center acknowledged that when replying to X's Grok AI's explanation of the Falcons' post.

The two teams will square off on Jan. 7, 2026 for the second time after the Hawks defeated the Pelicans 115-98 on Saturday.

Queen had 20 points, 9 rebounds and two steals. It marked his third straight game with 20 points, making him the first Pelican to do so since Zion Williamson during the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN Research.

The victory by both Atlanta teams in New Orleans prompted further trolls from each, but Queen could have the last laugh -- the Pelicans and Hawks matchup in January is the final one of the season.