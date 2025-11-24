Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz because of a right foot sprain.

Green suffered the injury when Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan fell on him during a scramble for a loose ball during a 127-123 home loss on Friday.

This is the latest hit to a Warriors' frontcourt that is already depleted. Jonathan Kuminga will miss his sixth straight game with bilateral knee tendinitis, and Al Horford is out at least a week with sciatic nerve irritation on his right side.

The MRI on Kuminga's knees came back clean, sources told ESPN, so there is no structural damage. He has been reporting soreness for about two weeks, and the Warriors were hopeful he would scrimmage on Sunday, but he didn't.

"He said he's not moving that well, so I can't tell you what the outlook is," Kerr told reporters Sunday. "... He needs to feel better and be able to move better before we can put him out there."

Horford departed for the locker room in the third quarter after playing 18 minutes against the Blazers. The team initially ruled him out with hamstring tightness but later updated it to a sciatic issue. He will miss at least the next three games against the Jazz, Blazers and Pelicans.