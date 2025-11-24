        <
          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

          Nov 24, 2025, 11:00 PM

          The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 6 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 6:

          Tuesday, November 25

          Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Houston Rockets @ Phoenix Suns, 1:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Wednesday, November 26

          Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers, 12:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          LA Clippers @ LA Lakers, 3:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Thursday, November 27

          Detroit Pistons @ Boston Celtics, 9:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Minnesota Timberwolves @ OKC Thunder, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Sunday, November 30

          Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Dallas Mavericks @ LA Clippers, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Monday, December 1

          New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Lakers, 1:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to 10 Week 6 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

