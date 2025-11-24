New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities after missing 10 games with a quad strain.

The team also announced that forward Herb Jones will miss at least one week with a mild right calf strain, at which time he will be reevaluated.

Poole has not played since logging 27 minutes in a 116-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 4. During Poole's absence, the Pelicans have won just once in 10 games, dropping their last nine.

New Orleans did just get Zion Williamson back on Nov. 19 from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for eight games.

Poole is averaging 17.3 points and 33.9% shooting from behind the arc. He has started four of the seven games he has played this season.

Jones, one of the team's best defenders, is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.