The Los Angeles Lakers signed 6-foot-10 big man Drew Timme to a two-way contract, his agents Deddrick Faison and Rich Gray told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Timme had averaged 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season for L.A.'s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, and has been a standout during practices -- including when LeBron James was on a rehabilitation assignment with South Bay, sources told ESPN.

Timme signed with the Brooklyn Nets in March after playing for the G League's Stockton Kings. He averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in nine games to close out the season with Brooklyn, making two starts.

The 25-year-old was a college standout as a two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year and Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer with 2,307 points in four seasons.

Timme went undrafted in 2023 and got his start as a professional playing for the G League's Wisconsin Herd in 2023-24 after signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks to join their training camp.

The Lakers waived center Christian Koloko to create the two-way vacancy for Timme, sources told ESPN.