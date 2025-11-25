Five reasons to watch the NBA on Disney+ Philippines this week

Nikola Jokic shows little emotion after nailing this half-court heave at the buzzer for Denver. (0:19)

The NBA is now streaming on Disney+ Philippines as part of a new multi-year agreement.

This week is shaping up to be a jam-packed one for Filipino hoop junkies, with five NBA games on deck on Disney+ Philippines -- headlined by a stacked triple-header on Nov. 27.

The action opens with the East-leading Detroit Pistons taking on the Boston Celtics, followed by a 2025 Western Conference finals rematch between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Capping the slate is a showdown between West rivals Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

NBA on Disney + In The Philippines Disney+ is the new home of the NBA in the Philippines. Watch Live from Nov. 20

The excitement continues into the weekend with a marquee matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 30, before finishing with a potential collision on of former number one overall picks -- San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards on Dec. 1

Here's why you don't want to miss any of the games on Disney+:

Watch out for the improved Jalen Duren (Nov. 27, 6 a.m. PHT: Pistons vs. Celtics)

One of the biggest reasons behind Detroit's rise to the top of the Eastern Conference after the first month of NBA action is the continued evolution of Jalen Duren.

He's still the same bruising force in the paint -- a relentless finisher, a punishing rebounder, and cleans up almost every miss -- but now he's added more layers to his game.

The 22-year old big man can now put the ball on the floor with confidence, attack off the bounce and still stay efficient, making him even harder to contain. It is evident with his impressive averages of 20.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.0 'stocks' (steals + blocks) on 67.5% shooting from twos in 14 games played, at time of writing.

With Duren's expanded offensive bag complementing his interior dominance, he's quickly becoming one of the most complete young bigs in the league and could definitely crack his first All-Star appearance this season.

Another young gem for OKC in Ajay Mitchell (Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m. PHT: Timberwolves vs. Thunder)

Oklahoma City already boasts one of the league's most stacked young cores with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA wing Jalen Williams, and rising star big man Chet Holmgren.

And after capturing the championship last season, they've shown no signs of slowing down.

Now, they might have unearthed another budding star in Ajay Mitchell, who has taken their depth and long-term ceiling to another level. After a quiet rookie year, Mitchell has made a clear sophomore leap, playing with far more confidence, poise and control.

There's a noticeable ease to the way he gets to the basket now: low, controlled drives, decisive first steps, and an ability to absorb contact while still finishing in traffic.

That improved downhill pressure has allowed him to become a reliable scorer off the bench, complementing OKC's stars while helping the team's offense afloat with Williams still out with an injury. Mitchell is currently averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 54.7 TS%, adding valuable production to an already elite rotation.

Renewed rivalry after their 2025 playoff war (Nov. 27, 11 a.m. PHT: Rockets vs. Warriors)

The rivalry between Golden State and Houston picked up new life in the 2025 NBA playoffs, when the Warriors survived a grueling seven-game first-round series against a new iteration of the Rockets.

That young Houston group pushed Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr to the brink with their speed, physicality, and resilience -- signaling that a new challenger in the West had arrived. This matchup marks their first meeting since that postseason battle, setting the stage for another test of how these two franchises now stack up.

Houston enters this game without Kevin Durant, who is sidelined, but the Rockets' upward trajectory remains clear thanks to the significant leaps of Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün.

Thompson has grown into a more composed two-way initiator, blending tempo control with elite defensive flashes, while Şengün continues to establish himself as one of the NBA's most skilled young bigs through his scoring touch and playmaking reads.

With both teams evolving in different ways since their seven-game war, this rematch offers an early look at how much ground the Rockets have gained -- and how much of Golden State's championship edge still holds.

Nikola Jokic triple-double watch every game (Nov. 30, 10 a.m. PHT, Nuggets vs. Suns)

At this point, tuning in to a Nuggets game basically means checking whether Nikola Jokic will drop another triple-double -- because he's turned it into a nightly expectation.

The three-time MVP continues to dictate everything Denver does, blending soft-touch scoring, elite playmaking and flawless timing in the half-court. Whether he's threading lasers to cutters, orchestrating from the elbows, or punishing mismatches on the block, Jokic remains the most dependable offensive engine in basketball.

Through 16 games, he has already recorded nine triple-doubles, but the staggering part is the efficiency behind it.

Jokic is averaging 30.4 points per game on 72.8 TS%, which are both career-best -- dominating with a level of control and precision that almost feels unfair.

With his production reaching new heights, every Nuggets game feels like another chapter in one of the most unique primes the league has ever seen.

All eyes on Anthony Edwards (Dec. 1, 8 a.m. PHT, Spurs vs. Timberwolves)

With the statuses of Wembanyama and Fil-Am rookie Dylan Harper still uncertain, all eyes will naturally shift toward the most electrifying figure in this matchup: Edwards.

The Wolves' franchise star has the ability to take over games in an instant, and this stage sets up perfectly for him to remind everyone why he's one of the league's most dynamic young scorers.

But it hasn't been smooth sailing.

Before his 41-point eruption in their recent 114-113 loss to the Suns, Edwards went through a tough three-game stretch where he averaged just 19 points, shot 2-of-23 from deep, and failed to crack 40% from the field in all three outings -- uncharacteristic numbers for a player of his caliber.

That's why his season-high explosion, matching what he did in the Wolves' opener, feels significant.

Minnesota hopes it's the spark that reignites Edwards' rhythm and signals the beginning of a strong turnaround as they push deeper into the season.