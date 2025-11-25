Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will miss at least the next three games while being evaluated for swelling and discomfort in his surgically repaired right foot, the team announced Tuesday.

Lively underwent surgery on the foot in July to clean out bone spurs. He missed more than two months last season due to a stress fracture in his right ankle.

He missed nine games earlier this season due to a sprained right knee, returning Nov. 14.

Lively sat out the past two games, but the team changed his listing on the injury report from right knee injury management to right foot injury management before Monday's road loss to the Miami Heat.

The Mavs said a timeline would be provided for Lively's recovery in approximately seven to 10 days.