PHILADELPHIA -- The Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs was ejected with 27 seconds left in the first half of Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after receiving two technicals during a heated altercation between the teams.

Philadelphia's Andre Drummond squared off with Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. near the Magic's free throw line, though no punches were thrown.

Suggs came in and shoved Drummond. Philadelphia's Jabari Walker got in between the players, and Suggs then took issue with Walker and there was more pushing and shoving.

Drummond, Carter, Walker and Orlando's Desmond Bane received technical fouls while Suggs received two.

The Magic dominated the second quarter, outscoring Philadelphia by 26 points in the period to take an 86-60 lead at the break.