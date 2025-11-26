Dylan Harper strains calf while going up for block (0:19)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper expects to make his return Wednesday at Portland after missing 10 games because of a strained left calf.

Harper divulged his plan to play against the Trail Blazers to the San Antonio Express-News during the team's morning shootaround at the Moda Center.

He suffered the injury defending a Nick Richards dunk during a Nov. 2 loss at Phoenix. A subsequent MRI revealed the strain.

Harper, 19, averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his first six games, shooting 50% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range. The No. 2 pick is expected to come off the bench against the Blazers.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama (calf) and guard Stephon Castle (hip flexor strain) remain out but are expected to be reevaluated soon to begin the process for their respective returns.