PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Trail Blazers entered Wednesday night's game at the Moda Center with a chance to clinch Group C in the NBA Cup's West bracket with a victory. That was spoiled, however, in a 115-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, who left with their own win-and-you're-in scenario in Group C heading into Friday night's finale in Denver.

For both teams, the NBA Cup represents an opportunity to play meaningful games after spending recent seasons out of the playoff mix.

"We wanted it," said Portland's Deni Avdija, who scored a team-high 37 points. "We wanted that game. It was a good opportunity for us to advance in the Cup. We fought. We tried to be in the game. It was a tough game, it was a close game.

"I feel like it was a first taste of kind of like a playoff game. I know I'm not experienced, other guys are not experienced yet, and it was a tough test for us, but I think from this game we can learn a lot."

With veteran guard Jrue Holiday sidelined by a calf strain, joining Damian Lillard and Matisse Thybulle on the injury report, the Blazers played just two players with playoff experience Wednesday: forward Jerami Grant and center Robert Williams III.

By contrast, San Antonio's lineup had somewhat more experience with three veteran starters who have reached the playoffs in Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox and Luke Kornet, plus reserves Kelly Olynyk and Lindy Waters III. However, the Spurs' young core of recent first-round picks Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama has yet to taste the postseason. Harper returned from a calf strain Wednesday, while Castle and Wembanyama remained out with injuries.

"The guys get excited about it," San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said of the team's game Friday against the Nuggets, a matchup that will send the winner to the NBA Cup quarterfinals and eliminate the loser. "I'm not trying to even downplay it. Everything helps this group. We're so early in terms of the journey and trying to grow together, get healthy together, learn each other."

"Obviously guys want to get to Vegas, they want to play in the championship game," Fox said. "I don't know what it's like in other locker rooms, but in the two that I've been in, I don't know if I would say guys are playing harder, but guys know what's at stake and it's definitely mentioned."

Fox was a big reason the Spurs still have something at stake. He matched Avdija with 37 points Wednesday, his most since being traded to San Antonio last February, with 23 of them coming after halftime.

"I couldn't make anything in the first quarter," Fox said. "I couldn't make anything, but the team continues to look at me to be aggressive regardless if I'm making shots or not. Just keep the pressure on and then I think I got to the free throw line 12 times, right?"

Indeed, Fox made all 12 of his free throw attempts after going 14-of-16 Sunday in Phoenix.

"He's been an All-Star in this league," Johnson said. "He's been in the playoffs. He's seen a lot. He's lost more than he's wanted too, as well. Our guys look to him. ... It's nice to just see him in a Spurs jersey hitting his stride a little bit, even if he hasn't been here much."

As San Antonio tries to move on the NBA Cup, Portland will hope to carry lessons from a November game with more on the line than usual.

"I think it was a disappointing loss, but it was a good loss for us to learn because we're going to be in those positions in the future," Avdija said. "Obviously we wanted a win, but definitely a good test for us for years to come."