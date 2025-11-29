Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks on Friday night after missing four games because of a groin strain.

Antetokounmpo strained his left groin during Milwaukee's 118-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 17. A day later, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said the two-time MVP would likely miss two weeks.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He scored 14 points in 13 minutes before getting injured.

The Bucks are 0-5 this season when Antetokounmpo does not play. He traveled with the team to Miami on Wednesday, when the Bucks were handed a 106-103 loss.

Antetokounmpo was named the MVP of the in-season tournament last year, when the Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim the title after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals in 2023.