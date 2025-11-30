Open Extended Reactions

The Golden State Warriors will unite the Curry brothers as initially planned by signing veteran guard Seth Curry to a contract for the remainder of the season Monday, sources told ESPN.

Seth Curry joined the Warriors in training camp, but was waived just before the season because of the team's financial restraints.

The Warriors are hard-capped at the second apron, which meant they could keep only 14 players entering the season to create enough prorated breathing space to add Seth Curry in the vacant 15th slot.

There will be a wait for Seth and Stephen Curry to play alongside each other. Steph, who leads the 11-10 Warriors in scoring (27.9 points per game), is sidelined with a left quad strain. He is expected to be reevaluated in the coming week.

Seth Curry, who is entering his 12th NBA season, started his career with the franchise's G League program in Santa Cruz but then purposefully ventured elsewhere -- to 10 NBA teams -- to map his own professional path out of his brother's shadow, he said.

It has come with plenty of shooting success. The younger Curry brother has made 945 career 3s at a 43.3% clip, the seventh-highest percentage in league history. He shot an NBA-best 45.6% from 3-point range last season.

Seth Curry last summer decided the timing was finally right to join Stephen, who has long hoped to play with his brother on an NBA stage.