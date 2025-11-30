Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of left foot injury management.

James, 40, missed the first 14 games of the season with sciatica -- a nerve issue affecting his lower back and down the right side of his body. The four-time NBA MVP also missed games last season because of his left foot.

Sunday is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Lakers, with a home game against the Phoenix Suns to follow Monday.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, James' longtime friend and agent, told ESPN last week that it was his preference for James not to play in back-to-backs to preserve his body as he plays in a record-setting 23rd season.

James is averaging 16.5 points, 8.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games this season since returning from the sciatica injury. The Lakers have gone 4-0 with him in the lineup.

The Lakers could also be without guard Marcus Smart for the second straight game. He is listed as doubtful for the Pelicans game because of back spasms, according to the team.