How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

Cooper Flagg drops a career-high 35 points as the Mavericks win 114-110 against the Clippers. (2:17)

Flagg becomes 2nd player since LeBron to score 30 at 18 years old (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 7 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]