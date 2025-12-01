        <
          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

          Dec 1, 2025, 03:18 AM

          The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 7 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 7:

          Tuesday, December 2

          Chicago Bulls @ Orlando Magic, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Phoenix Suns @ LA Lakers, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Wednesday, December 3

          New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics, 12:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          OKC Thunder @ Golden State Warriors, 3:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Thursday, December 4

          Miami Heat @ Dallas Mavericks, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Friday, December 5

          LA Lakers @ Toronto Raptors, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Sunday, December 7

          Golden State Warriors @ Cleveland Cavaliers, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Monday, December 8

          Golden State Warriors @ Chicago Bulls, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to 8 Week 7 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

