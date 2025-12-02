DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets are concerned about Jamal Murray after the point guard sprained his right ankle during Monday night's 131-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Murray got hurt early in the third quarter. After walking gingerly to the locker room, he returned and closed out the period. But he wasn't on the bench for the final 12 minutes of Denver's fourth consecutive home loss.

Coach David Adelman said Murray will be evaluated Tuesday.

"It's a huge absence, obviously, offensively," Adelman said. "Jamal's such a tough player. If he sits himself because of the pain, it probably hurts. I'm hoping he can come back (for the next game)."