NBA Power Rankings: Lakers back near top of West; OKC continues dominance

Group play for the 2025 NBA Cup ended Friday, with the knockout round matchups set to begin next week.

As we wait to crown a champion for the third annual in-season tournament, the regular season pushes on with teams surging and falling as we enter the holiday season.

In the East, three teams have been battling it out toward the top of the standings -- the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors -- all under 3.5 games back from the Detroit Pistons, who have continued their dominating start to the season.

The Western Conference has also been a gauntlet so far for everyone but the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder. Since LeBron James' return, the Los Angeles Lakers have surged back to No. 2 in the West with a 5-1 record. However, their crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers, have slipped significantly, riding a five-game losing streak and winning only two games in November.

Will the start of the holiday festivities lift some of these lowly teams? Our NBA insiders check in for the first Power Rankings of December.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Ohm Youngmisuk, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong this season.

2025-26 record: 21-1

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. DAL (Dec. 5), @ UTAH (Dec. 7)

Jalen Williams averaged nearly five attempted 3s per game last season. In his first three games back after a right wrist injury, he has shot a total of five 3s. The Thunder were patient with the late stages of Williams' rehab and he has overall performed positively, including this do-everything stat line in a win over the Blazers: 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. But his volume and accuracy from long range using his healed right wrist will be worth monitoring in the weeks and months ahead. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 17-4

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ MIL (Dec. 3), vs. POR (Dec. 5), vs. MIL (Dec. 6)

Recognition is coming for the conference-leading Pistons, with Cade Cunningham named East Player of the Month and J.B. Bickerstaff named East Coach of the Month. Here's one more possible individual acknowledgment in Detroit: Isaiah Stewart's candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year. Stewart is sixth in blocks despite playing 22.5 minutes per game and is first in defending shots at the rim. (Opposing players shoot just 44% on nearly five attempts per night against him.) -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 13-5

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. SAC (Dec. 3), vs. PHX (Dec. 5), @ DAL (Dec. 6)

The Jazz snapped Houston's five-game road win streak Monday, but in defeat, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun became the third duo this season to score 30 points apiece in the same game, according to ESPN Research. The performance marked Durant's sixth 30-point showing of this season and Sengun tied a career high in assists with 14. Winners of eight of their past 10 outings, the Rockets will host Sacramento and Phoenix before hitting the road for Dallas on the second night of a back-to-back. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 14-6

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ IND (Dec. 3), @ ATL (Dec. 5), @ CHA (Dec. 7)

Injuries, especially to Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, have taken a devastating toll on Denver's defense. The Nuggets rank last in defensive efficiency in the five games since Gordon suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain, allowing 127.3 points per 100 possessions in that span. Denver's defensive rating is 105.0 with Gordon on the floor and 119.4 without him, and he's going to miss at least four to six weeks. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 13-7

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. CHA (Dec. 3), vs. UTAH (Dec. 5), vs. ORL (Dec. 7), @ TOR (Dec. 9)

When things are quiet, the Knicks can do their best work -- or at least look like last year's team on offense after a choppy start. More pick-and-rolls for Jalen Brunson and more opportunities for Karl-Anthony Towns in space have won New York five of the past seven games. Brunson's past five games: 29.3 points, 5.7 assists on 50/37/86 splits. OG Anunoby is back to on-court work after missing seven straight games, but no return is imminent. Even without him, the Knicks are back to third in the league in offensive rating -- a half-step above last year's torrid numbers. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 15-5

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ TOR (Dec. 4), @ BOS (Dec. 5), @ PHI (Dec. 7)

Monday's dispiriting 125-108 loss to the Suns dropped L.A.'s record to 4-4 against teams that are currently .500 or better, as the Lakers' 15-5 overall record has largely been built against the league's lower-tier teams. That will make their next four games -- Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and San Antonio are a combined 52-31 -- all the more revelatory as to just how good the Lakers really are. -- Dave McMenamin

Luka Doncic recorded his sixth straight 30-point double-double in the Lakers' loss against the Suns on Monday, the longest 30-point double-double streak by a Laker since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000-01. ESPN

2025-26 record: 14-7

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ DAL (Dec. 3), @ ORL (Dec. 5), vs. SAC (Dec. 6), @ ORL (Dec. 9)

Miami has won seven of its past eight games as Tyler Herro works his way into the new Heat offense, averaging 24.7 points in four games since returning on Nov. 24. He has also hit 13 3-pointers combined in his past three games. Friday will provide a good test for Herro and the Heat as they face Orlando for the first of two games in five days, with the latter being the NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 14-6

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ ORL (Dec. 3), @ CLE (Dec. 5), @ NO (Dec. 8)

Young stars Victor Wembanyama (calf strain) and Stephon Castle (hip flexor strain) remain out, but both are back on the practice court. The organization hasn't provided any official updates, but there's optimism for Wembanyama and Castle to start ramping up soon to rejoin their teammates, who have gone 6-2 without the Frenchman thanks to De'Aaron Fox's recent burst. The guard has scored at least 25 points in seven of the past eight games. San Antonio faces Los Angeles on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup to close a four-game road trip. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 13-8

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. SA (Dec. 3), vs. MIA (Dec. 5), @ NYK (Dec. 7), vs. MIA (Dec. 9)

Sparked by Desmond Bane's buzzer-beater on Nov. 10, the Magic and their prized offseason addition have found their rhythm. Bane has been on fire, scoring 37 points in consecutive wins over Detroit and Chicago. The Magic, who are 7-2 without Paolo Banchero (left groin strain), have won nine of their past 11. But the schedule gets tougher for Orlando, with matchups against San Antonio and at New York before two with Miami -- including next week's NBA Cup quarterfinal. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 15-7

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. LAL (Dec. 4), vs. CHA (Dec. 5), vs. BOS (Dec. 7), vs. NYK (Dec. 9)

The Raptors have hit a rough patch following a nine-game winning streak. They needed a last-second jumper from Brandon Ingram to beat Indiana, then dropped both ends of a back-to-back in Charlotte and New York. Toronto is feeling the loss of RJ Barrett, who injured his right knee before Thanksgiving. Barrett doesn't lead the Raptors in any major statistical categories, but his all-around production has been crucial. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 13-8

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ NO (Dec. 4), vs. LAC (Dec. 6), vs. PHX (Dec. 8)

After losing its first seven games against teams with winning records, Minnesota finally won its first two games against above-.500 opponents, defeating the Celtics and Spurs over the weekend. Despite a bumpy first six weeks, the Timberwolves find themselves in the thick of the West playoff picture, and after Tuesday's OT win over New Orleans they are on pace for 50 wins for the second time in three years and just the sixth time in franchise history. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 13-9

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. LAC (Dec. 3), vs. DEN (Dec. 5), @ WAS (Dec. 6)

The Hawks continue to compete and surprise despite their injuries. Already without Trae Young, they were without Kristaps Porzingis (illness) for three straight games but managed to beat the Cavs and win a double-overtime game at Philadelphia before losing by one point the next night in Detroit. The Hawks are looking forward to playing at home this week against the Clippers and Nuggets -- their first consecutive home games since Nov. 8. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 13-9

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. POR (Dec. 3), vs. SA (Dec. 5), vs. GS (Dec. 6)

The Cavs snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Pacers this week, but Donovan Mitchell kept it straightforward after the game: "This is what we should be doing, I don't think there's anything to celebrate," he said. Cleveland is still searching for the gear it found last season when it won the most games in the East. Mitchell & Co. can get back on track with home games against the Blazers and Spurs this week before hosting the Warriors on Saturday. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 13-9

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ HOU (Dec. 5), @ MIN (Dec. 8)

It might be time to start considering Collin Gillespie's case for Most Improved Player this season. The third-year point guard's scoring has increased from 5.9 points to 13.4 points per game; his assists have more than doubled from 2.4 to 5.0 per game; and his rebounds (2.4 to 3.8) and steals (0.6 to 1.2) are also on the rise. He's also shooting a career-best 44.2% on 3-pointers, which he showcased Monday with an 8-for-14 performance from 3 en route to a career-high 28 points in a rout of the Lakers.-- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 12-9

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ WAS (Dec. 4), vs. LAL (Dec. 5), @ TOR (Dec. 7)

Before the season began, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was adamant his team wasn't going to be looking at this season as a "gap year" despite losing Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles and veterans Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet to trades or free agency. So far, Boston has followed through on Mazzulla's pledge, including picking up wins over the Pistons, Cavaliers, Magic and Knicks over the past 10 days despite dealing with injuries. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 11-11

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ PHI (Dec. 4), @ CLE (Dec. 6), @ CHI (Dec. 7)

In Stephen Curry's 496 minutes this season, the Warriors have a 118.2 offensive rating, essentially equivalent to the sixth-best offense in the NBA. But when he has been off the floor, that craters to 105.6, ranking below all 30 teams. There's been some internal discussion about altering the approach without Curry, perhaps leaning into a more isolation-heavy approach around Jimmy Butler III, who called Curry the "ultimate cheat code" when it comes to the Warriors' motion attack. "Nobody's overreacting to anybody [when he's off the floor]," Butler said. Curry is currently out with a quad injury, giving coach Steve Kerr a handful of games to find better success when their leader is on the bench. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 11-9

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. GS (Dec. 4), @ MIL (Dec. 5), vs. LAL (Dec. 7)

Joel Embiid took the court Sunday for the first time in three weeks, playing a season-high 30 minutes in Philadelphia's wild double-overtime loss to Atlanta. But Embiid was ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Wizards, continuing his uncertain day-to-day status due to ongoing issues with both knees. It's a safe bet that Embiid's status will continue to vacillate, something the star center has admitted to in the preseason. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 9-11

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. BKN (Dec. 3), vs. IND (Dec. 5), vs. GS (Dec. 7)

After racing out to a 6-1 record, the Bulls have dropped 10 of their past 13 games and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, including three losses to teams destined for the top of the draft lottery (New Orleans, Charlotte, Indiana). Both ends of the floor are to blame. The Bulls rank 22nd in offensive efficiency and 23rd on defense since that promising start. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 9-13

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. DET (Dec. 3), vs. PHI (Dec. 5), @ DET (Dec. 6)

The Bucks got close to full strength with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr. returning to the lineup last week. Still, they dropped a disappointing game against the Wizards on Monday, Milwaukee's eighth loss in the past nine games. The Bucks are currently on the outside of the East's playoff picture, with a tough week coming up featuring a pair of games against first-place Detroit and a matchup with the Sixers. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 9-13

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. LAC (Dec. 5), vs. POR (Dec. 7)

Memphis steered itself out of a five-game skid into winning five of its past seven games. The Grizzlies are showing more comfort with coach Tuomas Iisalo's principles, which include substitution patterns involving short stints aimed to keep players fresh. Memphis' reserves lead the NBA in bench scoring (48.4 points per game), and with Sunday's win over the Kings, the Grizzlies captured four straight road wins for the first time since 2022-23. Ja Morant (calf) remains out, but young big man Zach Edey is coming off a career-high 32 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks against Sacramento. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 8-13

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ CLE (Dec. 3), @ DET (Dec. 5), @ MEM (Dec. 7)

Star Deni Avdija lamented the missed opportunity after the Blazers lost to the Spurs at home last Wednesday with a chance to advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Avdija has been key to keeping Portland afloat offensively with point guards Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson sidelined. On Sunday, Avdija recorded 31 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists -- his fourth triple-double during his two campaigns with the Blazers -- but it wasn't enough to beat the rolling Thunder, something that Portland remains the only team to pull off. -- Kevin Pelton

2025-26 record: 7-15

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. MIA (Dec. 3), @ OKC (Dec. 5), vs. HOU (Dec. 6)

Freshly crowned Rookie of the Month Cooper Flagg has a classmate who is also making a major impact for the Mavs. Ryan Nembhard, who went undrafted and is on a two-way deal, seems to be earning an extended run as Dallas' starting point guard; he has averaged 17.7 points and 5.7 assists in three games since coach Jason Kidd plugged him in. Nembhard has shot 66.7% from the floor, including 9-of-15 from 3-point range, to help Dallas go 2-1 in his starts. He was dominant in a win in Denver, scoring 28 points on 12-of-14 shooting with 10 assists and no turnovers. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last rookie to record at least 25 points and 10 assists in a game without committing a turnover was Stephon Marbury in 1996. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 7-13

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ BKN (Dec. 4), @ NYK (Dec. 5), vs. OKC (Dec. 7)

Third-year guard Keyonte George is an early candidate for the Most Improved Player award. He's averaging 22.8 points and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 44.6% from the floor, significant bumps from last season's numbers (16.8 points, 5.7 assists, 39.1% shooting). George has solidified himself as the Jazz's starting point guard, a role he lost last season, and given reason to believe he can be a long-term part of the team's core. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 6-15

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ NYK (Dec. 3), @ TOR (Dec. 5), vs. DEN (Dec. 7)

The Hornets snapped a seven-game losing streak with impressive back-to-back wins over Chicago and Toronto over the weekend. Charlotte got balanced contributions in both games, including a combined 57 points from Miles Bridges, 39 points off the bench from Collin Sexton and a huge shot from rookie Kon Knueppel to force OT against the Raptors. Not as key to those wins: LaMelo Ball, who shot a combined 12-of-35 and was not on the court for overtime. Ball bounced back with 14 assists Monday, but the Hornets took a step back in a loss to the struggling Nets. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 5-16

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ ATL (Dec. 3), @ MEM (Dec. 5), @ MIN (Dec. 6)

The Clippers have lost 14 of their past 16 games, their most recent coming against a player they traded away in the offseason, Norman Powell, who scored 30 points on them in a game the Heat broke wide open with a 30-2 run. And the Clippers might not have reached rock bottom yet: Their next four games are on the road in Atlanta, Memphis, Minnesota and Houston. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 5-16

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ HOU (Dec. 3), @ MIA (Dec. 6), @ IND (Dec. 8)

In a strange scheduling quirk, both Denver and Minnesota were added to Sacramento's plate as part of the NBA Cup makeup week, meaning the Kings will have faced the Nuggets and Timberwolves eight combined times in their first 26 games. That's a large chunk of what has been a challenging start for the Kings. They've already lost three times to the Thunder and twice to the surging Suns, sending them spiraling to the bottom tier of the conference. Sacramento's minus-11.1 point differential is second worst in the NBA, ahead of only Washington. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 4-17

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. DEN (Dec. 3), @ CHI (Dec. 5), vs. SAC (Dec. 8)

Indiana has doubled its win total over the past week and has generally enjoyed more competitive play as of late. The Pacers started 1-13 with a minus-14.6 net rating but are 3-4 with a plus-2.4 net rating since. One key reason has been the play of center Jay Huff, who has scored in double figures in six of those seven games, making 41.5% of his 3-point attempts in that span. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 4-16

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ CHI (Dec. 3), vs. UTAH (Dec. 4), vs. NO (Dec. 6)

The Nets have done just enough to not look completely miserable. A win in Boston right after being trounced at home. Then, following four straight losses and getting the "there, there" pat on the head from Knicks coach Mike Brown, Brooklyn snapped the skid with a big win over the Hornets. Noah Clowney (18 points against Charlotte) appears to be on the rise, improving his finishes around the rim and fitting in as a secondary scorer next to Michael Porter Jr. If Clowney adds some offensive efficiency, he'll be a legit bright spot for the lowly Nets. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 3-19

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. MIN (Dec. 4), @ BKN (Dec. 6), vs. SA (Dec. 8)

After the Wizards' win Monday against the Bucks, the Pelicans suddenly find themselves with the NBA's worst record. New Orleans has been far more competitive than the Wizards in terms of point differential, but that's little consolation with the team's first-round pick headed to Atlanta. And the news got worse for the Pelicans on Tuesday, when Zion Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 2 adductor strain that figures to keep him out multiple weeks -- just as Williamson was starting to find his footing coming back from a hamstring injury. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 3-17

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. BOS (Dec. 4), vs. ATL (Dec. 6)

Khris Middleton turned back the clock against Milwaukee on Monday to help beat his former team, but his first 15 games haven't provided Washington much hope of extracting value in a potential midseason trade. The 34-year-old three-time All-Star is averaging just 10.1 points on middling efficiency, and his $33 million salary would limit the number of teams with the flexibility to add him. A buyout seems more likely than a trade at this point. -- Kram