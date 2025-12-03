Shams Charania details what the future could hold for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks before the trade deadline. (1:21)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis are having conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future -- and discussing whether his best fit is staying or a move elsewhere, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

A resolution to these talks is expected in the coming weeks, sources said, which will result in shaping whether Antetokounmpo is available ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Antetokounmpo came into the season having bought into the championship roster vision of general manager Jon Horst and coach Doc Rivers. Before the season started, sources said Antetokounmpo would examine the Bucks' first 25 or so games this season and make decisions on his long-term future, depending on whether the team showed signs of competing in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are 9-13, having lost eight of their past nine games, and are 11th in the Eastern Conference. Several sources have characterized the losing as frustrating for Antetokounmpo and the team's front office, coaches and the rest of the players. But one source with direct knowledge of the situation described it as "the writing is on the wall" on the inevitable outcome for Antetokounmpo unless there is a dramatic turn of events in the Bucks' season.

Over the offseason, Antetokounmpo explored external options and was open to playing for one team outside of Milwaukee -- the New York Knicks -- as a potential trade home. Sources described it as an exclusive negotiating window for the Knicks over a multiweek period in August, but that will not be the case moving forward.

Multiple other teams would be expected to emerge as suitors for the nine-time All-Star if trades are explored.

On Oct. 1, 2026, Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a four-year, $275 million maximum extension through the 2030-31 season. He'd be able to sign the same deal with another team six months after a trade, if he is moved.

During training camp before the start of the season, Antetokounmpo acknowledged the temptation of joining another team, reiterating a desire to compete for a championship. So even though he emphasized his commitment to Milwaukee at the start of the year, he left a window open stating that it would be "human to change his mind."

Milwaukee, meanwhile, believed a strong season would be enough to quell trade speculation for their superstar and the Bucks raced out to a 4-1 record to start the season. The Bucks, however, haven't been able to sustain that level of competition, especially without Antetokounmpo on the floor.

The Bucks went 0-4 when Antetokounmpo had to sit out four consecutive games with a groin injury last month. Overall, the Bucks have a 1-5 record in games without Antetokounmpo. Even with Antetokounmpo back in the lineup over the past week, the Bucks have gone 1-2 entering Wednesday night, which includes a loss to the previously 2-16 Washington Wizards on Monday.

Milwaukee's offense is averaging 126.9 points per 100 possessions with Antetokounmpo on the floor, which would lead the NBA, but 107.7 points per 100 possessions when he is not on the floor, which would rank third to last in the league.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 this week, is averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 64% shooting.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this report.