SAN FRANCISCO -- Veteran guard De'Anthony Melton will make his season debut for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Philadelphia, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, checking the final box in his return from ACL surgery.

Melton suffered a partially torn ACL early last season after a misstep against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 11. He said he knew something was wrong at halftime of the game, but he played through it.

After tests revealed the partial tear, Melton spent several weeks consulting with doctors before ultimately deciding on season-ending surgery. He had the procedure on Dec. 4, 2024. His season debut on Thursday night will be exactly one year after the surgery.

"I feel amazing," Melton said recently after several practices and scrimmages.

After the ACL surgery, the Warriors traded Melton to the Brooklyn Nets, using his expiring salary to get Dennis Schroder, who was later added into the deadline deal for Jimmy Butler.

Melton said he felt no bitterness toward the organization for sending him away and sought a reunion this summer in free agency, signing back with the Warriors, in part, because of his trust in the team's medical staff and his established relationship with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

"I would've traded myself [last season]," Melton said.

Melton rejoins the Warriors' rotation at an unstable time. They are 11-11 and heading out on a three-game road trip to Philadelphia, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls. Curry is currently out with a thigh contusion, while Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford are all questionable for Thursday's game.