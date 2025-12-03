Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker suffered a right groin strain Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers and will be reevaluated in one week, the team said Wednesday.

That would keep Booker out for at least three key Western Conference road games: Friday against the Houston Rockets, Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and next Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At 13-9, the Suns entered Wednesday in seventh place in the West.

Booker played the first 10 minutes of Monday's win over the Lakers before being subbed out with Phoenix trailing 27-26. He scored 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

"I think it was on the finish on [Jaxson] Hayes where he went chest-to-chest and he finished," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game when asked how the injury occurred. "He fell and I don't think it was [felt] right away, but he mentioned it might've just been a couple plays after, and you could obviously see him trying to stretch it at that point. We kind of know where these things hit."

Booker has played in all 22 of Phoenix's games, leading the Suns in points (25.0) and assists (6.7).