Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo crumpled to the ground with a non-contact injury about three minutes into the first quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game before the end of the first quarter with a right calf strain, the Bucks said.

After delivering a jump pass for an assist to Bucks guard A.J. Green with 9:00 remaining in the opening period, Antetokounmpo fell to the floor while trying to get back on defense and remained on the ground. He checked his right leg and nearly slammed his hand on the floor before he sat with his elbows on his knees and his hands crossed.

Antetokounmpo had to be helped off the court by his teammates and walked gingerly to the bench before he headed to the locker room. He scored two points with a rebound and an assist.

Antetokounmpo missed four games last month with a left groin strain but played the Bucks' past three games before Wednesday.