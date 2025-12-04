Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was listed as questionable just a few hours before Denver's game Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

By tipoff, he left nothing to chance.

Just two nights after spraining his right ankle, Murray delivered one of the NBA's most efficient performances all season. He made 19 of 25 shots, including an incredible 10-of-11 on 3-pointers, to finish with a season-high 52 points in a 135-120 victory over the defending Eastern Conference champs.

The 91% clip from deep tied the highest in a game in NBA history (minimum 10 attempts).

"Keep shooting," Murray said when asked what went through his mind as the shots continued to fall. "You've been doing this so long, there's no need to oversimplify. Just playing, having fun, playing, having fun."

Murray was in such a groove, he even took a moment to sign an autograph -- during the game.

And he wasn't the only one enjoying the show.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver got a firsthand glimpse at what Nuggets coach David Adelman described as one of the most efficient 50-point games in recent memory. Nuggets teammate Bruce Brown, who is back with Denver where he won an NBA title in 2023, said Murray's shooting made his job easier.

"Just give him the ball," Brown said he was thinking. "Get out of the, go to the corner. If he need me, I'll be open, but I'll give it right back to him and just let him work."

Murray's shots fell from everywhere -- deep, deep 3s, midrange shots, even baskets in the paint. One that even hit the front of the rim and looked like it would carom off for a rare miss instead bounced above the rim and fell through the net as the Pacers had rallied from a 29-point deficit to get within striking distance in the fourth quarter.

The only thing that Murray really missed was matching his career high of 55 points that he had at the Portland Trail Blazers in February.

Jamal Murray was on fire from 3-point range Wednesday night, missing just one of his 11 attempts. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It was that kind of night, and it's been that kind of season for Murray and the NBA's highest-scoring team. Aaron Gordon scored 50 points in October's season-opening loss, Nikola Jokic dropped 55 in a November win over the LA Clippers and now Murray had 52 on a night the Nuggets fell one point short of their season high point total, which came in a 139-136 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 28.

Murray believes the difference in winning this one was, ironically, defense.

"For me, the defense fuels the offense," he said. "I know when we're in half-court, we execute well, we share the ball. We're unselfish, we cut, we move, make shots. I think the difference with us is when we play defense, we can add to that and, on the other hand, stop the other team from scoring."

Murray didn't just have fun scoring. He also finished with six rebounds, four assists and just one turnover.

It was his second career game with at least 50 points, 75% shooting and one or fewer turnovers. Since 1977-78, when individual turnovers were first tracked, the rest of the NBA has combined for two such games, from Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins.

Not bad for a guy who Adelman wanted to see go through pregame warmups before declaring him available to play. But Murray never doubted he'd be out there to help his team.

"It felt pretty good, honestly," he said. "We did a lot of treatment going into the game today and it felt good. Maybe a little sore at the end of the first quarter, but it was nothing I couldn't handle."

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.